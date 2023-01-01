McAdam LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 314,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 54,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,155. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $115.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.