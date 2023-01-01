McAdam LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

