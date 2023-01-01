McAdam LLC Has $12.34 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 1,530,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 399,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 251,215 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 732,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

