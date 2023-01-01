McAdam LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $200.54. The stock had a trading volume of 334,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,879. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.