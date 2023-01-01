McAdam LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.53. 385,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $175.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

