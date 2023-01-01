McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $263.53. 1,720,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average of $258.24. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

