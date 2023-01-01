Mdex Price Down 6.5% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $64.88 million and $2.24 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,731,906 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

