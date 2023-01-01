Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 78,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,982,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,912,170. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

