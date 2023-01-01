Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 211,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 745.67, a PEG ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

