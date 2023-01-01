Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0009

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Metawar has a total market cap of $194.76 million and approximately $23.11 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00461754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.02936182 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29547515 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00092654 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

