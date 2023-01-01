Meter Governance Price Tops $1.85 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00011120 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $403,816.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,610,348 coins and its circulating supply is 16,798,485 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

