Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $876,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.37. 125,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $50.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

