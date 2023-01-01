Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MU opened at $49.98 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.