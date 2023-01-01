MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MSTR stock opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $576.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 20.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

