MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.6 %
MSTR stock opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $576.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.