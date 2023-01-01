Midas Trading Down 99.1% Over Last Week (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 99.1% against the dollar. Midas has a market cap of $645,072.14 and $6,467.85 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00461021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.69 or 0.03012072 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.24 or 0.29500631 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.19802631 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $8,996.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

