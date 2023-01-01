Mina Price Reaches $0.43 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Mina has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $342.04 million and $6.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 792,316,711 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 791,762,598.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.42447582 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,221,794.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

