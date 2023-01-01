MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 872,745 shares of company stock valued at $260,885. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

