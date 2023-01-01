Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 981.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 67.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.79.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 644,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

