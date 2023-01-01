Monero Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Monero has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $36.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $148.58 or 0.00893924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00425162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00094766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.91 or 0.00583086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00248603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00223555 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,221,427 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

