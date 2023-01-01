Monero Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $148.77 or 0.00895306 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $37.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,616.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00427923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021133 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00585362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00249557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00223826 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,221,355 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.