Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $162.55 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00056672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007606 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,353,527 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

