My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $852,407.58 and approximately $1.27 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

