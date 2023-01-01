Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $2,083.13 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00111151 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00191722 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00039390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,190,157 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

