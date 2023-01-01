Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $25.69 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00007835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $779,107.84 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.34 or 0.02976390 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.74 or 0.29591188 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,731,066 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

