Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $76.60 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $76.60 million and $855,093.52 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,654.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00424413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00894214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00577970 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00247103 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

