Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($57.45) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NTOIY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 8,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,352. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

