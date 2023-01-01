NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group reduced their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

