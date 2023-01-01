New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Update

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. 465,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,339. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

