NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $132.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $167.91. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

