NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires Shares of 732,362 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. United Microelectronics accounts for 1.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 6,197,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,959,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.