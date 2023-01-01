NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,533 shares during the quarter. SVF Investment makes up about 0.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.22% of SVF Investment worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,173,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 481,850 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,934,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,331,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 557,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,438,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 663,919 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVFA remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Friday. 135,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,811. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

SVF Investment Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

