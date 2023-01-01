NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 34,303 Shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,303 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Prenetics Global were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,858. Prenetics Global Limited has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Prenetics Global Limited will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

