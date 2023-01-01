Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$48.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.52.

NPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$37.13 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.42.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

