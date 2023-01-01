Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $545.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.