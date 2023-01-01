Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $135.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nucor Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.93. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.