Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 247.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 140,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

