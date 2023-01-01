NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NUVSF stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.