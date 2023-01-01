NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 465.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 531.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $28,878,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVR traded down $35.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,612.58. 8,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.95. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,917.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,485.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4,290.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

