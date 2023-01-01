Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.