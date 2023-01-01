Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,917,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.52. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $647.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

