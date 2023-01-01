Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

