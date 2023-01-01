Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

