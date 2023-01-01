Optimum Investment Advisors Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 270,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 470,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.83.

