Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.