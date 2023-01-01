Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 195 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

DE stock opened at $428.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.