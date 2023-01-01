Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 251 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 163,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $131.29 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.