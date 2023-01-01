Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,445 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 4.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $120,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,048. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

