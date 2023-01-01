Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,560 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 2.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 519,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,884. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

