Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,768 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Hubbell accounts for approximately 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

HUBB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.68. 249,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,904. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.