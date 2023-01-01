Otter Creek Advisors LLC Trims Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,995 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital comprises 3.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,599,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after buying an additional 1,088,698 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 2,179,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $15.05.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.46 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

